Report: CM Punk, Colt Cabana Libel Trial vs. WWE Doctor Delayed

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

A trial centered on a libel lawsuit filed against CM Punk and Colt Cabana by a WWE doctor has been delayed, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Monday.

According to Satin, the trial was originally set to begin Tuesday but the two sides have asked for a delay, with a possible settlement among the topics to be discussed by the respective parties.

Dr. Chris Amann, who still works with WWE as a ringside physician, filed suit against Punk and Cabana and asked for $1 million in damages based on comments Punk made during an interview with Cabana on Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast.

Punk said he had approached Amann about a lump that had formed on his back. According to Punk, Amann said it was a fatty deposit and prescribed him with antibiotics when the lump didn't subside. The former world champion said he approached another doctor, who diagnosed him with a staph infection, per Cageside Seats' Geno Mrosko (warning: link contains profanity).

WWE released a statement regarding the matter in February 2015.

"CM Punk did not discuss this alleged condition with WWE's team of physicians and trainers, nor did he discuss it with anyone in our Talent Relations department," the company said. "Subsequently, WWE has no medical records documenting this alleged condition."

Punk hasn't wrestled since taking part in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, having left WWE shortly thereafter.

The 39-year-old is set to fight Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on June 9 in his hometown of Chicago.