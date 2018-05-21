Sami Zayn to Expose Bobby Lashley; Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw May 21

Credit: WWE.com

Sami Zayn is headed to Monday's WWE Raw with bad intentions and perhaps some family secrets in hand.

A rivalry is brewing ahead of Money in the Bank between Zayn and Bobby Lashley. The next stage of their feud could head into soap opera territory.

Zayn promised to invite Lashley's sisters to Raw in order to expose the powerhouse.

The odd threat could go in a number of directions. Zayn could actually have some dirt on The Dominator. Alternatively, it would surprise no one if he hired actors to pretend to be Lashley's family.

The segment could be painfully ridiculous or comedy gold.

Much of the rest of the show should be dedicated to hyping the June 17 pay-per-view. Money in the Bank ladder match spots are still up for grabs. Rivals poised to collide at the event should do so early when Raw heads to Albany, New York.

What's on tap for the latest edition of Raw? Read on for a look ahead with news updates, storyline projections and Raw preview on WWE.com helping to see into the near future.

Raw will air at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

Mustafa Ali required medical attention after his match in Paris on Saturday. He busted open his head, needing staples to close the wound. Ali tweeted a graphic photo of the injury.

That's not necessarily going to keep him from competing, however, as we have seen Superstars step into the ring with fresh staples in the past.

Credit: WWE.com

Kurt Angle provided an update on Dean Ambrose's return. The Raw general manager hosted a Q&A on his Facebook page on Friday and noted: "Dean is healing nicely. He will be back soon."

Ambrose has been out of action since last December due to a triceps injury.

Jason Jordan should be back in the ring before Ambrose. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported in early May that Jordan "will be returning imminently to the road for WWE."

The former tag team champ was dealing with a neck issue and has been out of sight since January.

Raw Streaks

Seth Rollins keeps knocking down the opposition and wowing the crowd in the process.

Last Monday, Rollins defeated Kevin Owens in his latest Intercontinental Championship defense. That pushed The Kingslayer's win streak to 10 bouts, per CageMatch.net.

The IC hasn't lost two matches in a row since February.

WWE is doing well to showcase him of late, giving him plenty of ring time to flourish. And the company is allowing him to build momentum via his win-loss record, too.

Curt Hawkins isn't getting that kind of treatment.

WWE has gone from highlighting his record losing streak to not highlighting him at all. Hawkins hasn't wrestled on Raw since Jan. 8, per CageMatch.net. He's since missed 18 episodes in a row.

The red brand is missing an opportunity in not giving Hawkins a shot to extend his string of defeats on Monday nights.

Preview

Zayn trashed Lashley last week, telling fans they didn't really know the recently returned star. His mission to reveal the "real Lashley" will continue in Albany.

While it's hard to predict what Zayn will say and do, it's not hard to foresee an angry Lashley charging into the ring to chase down the heel in response.

Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal are bound to cross paths with injurious thoughts in mind, as well.

Their rivalry took a big leap last week when The Big Dog speared Mahal through a wall backstage. That came after Mahal's interference cost Reigns a shot at making the Money in the Bank ladder match field the week before.

WWE.com's Raw preview teased more violence between them when it asked: "Will we see another brutal confrontation between Reigns and Mahal this Monday night?"

While the Money in the Bank door closed on Reigns, other members of Team Red can still earn their place in the big bout. Two spots left from the Raw side in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match remain. Who will join Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss in that fray?

Qualifying matches are likely on their way to decide that.

As for the men's version, Raw already has its four combatants: Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Bobby Roode and Kevin Owens. The focus now should shift to each of those Superstars trying to gather momentum ahead of the PPV.

Credit: WWE.com

In the past, WWE has paired up its Money in the Bank foes in tag team action with that purpose in mind.

While the PPV will get the bulk of the spotlight, recent history says Rollins and the Intercontinental Championship will be the show's cornerstone. The Architect has been white-hot in 2018, producing some of the best matches of the year.

He has defended against Owens and Mojo Rawley in the past two weeks. A new challenger likely awaits him in New York.

Chad Gable would make for a fantastic opponent. A returning Jordan, Rollins' former tag team partner, would be an interesting choice from a storyline perspective.

As fun as these one-offs have been, though, WWE will eventually have to figure out what the IC champ is doing at Money in the Bank, especially if Brock Lesnar isn't going to defend the Universal Championship.