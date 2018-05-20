Stephen Curry Screams 'This Is My F--king House' After Scoring vs. Rockets

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Whose house? Ru—Steph's house, apparently.

After two less-than-stellar performances in Houston, Stephen Curry was back in a big way in Sunday night's Game 3 win over the Rockets, finishing with 35 points and six rebounds in the Golden State Warriors' 126-85 win.

And not only did Curry get his shot back, he clearly found his swagger on the flight from Houston to Oakland. During one particular hot stretch in the third quarter, Curry cooked Trevor Ariza off the dribble and laid it in over the outstretched arm of Luc Mbah a Moute—appearing to proclaim Oracle as his "f--king house" after the make.

Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Right Arrow Icon

"I already know (the question). I already know. I blacked out," Curry told reporters. "You want to use that energy to show your teammates that you're here, you're with them, and get the crowd into it."

Dude had more than a little reason to be fired up. He spent days answering questions about his health after combining for just 34 points over the first two games of the series. When you're a player who says he feels great and everyone is asking whether you're playing injured, well, uhh, odds are you aren't doing very well.

With Steph back in MVP form, he let the Rockets and the world know.