Stephen Curry Screams 'This Is My F--king House' After Scoring vs. Rockets

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Whose house? Ru—Steph's house, apparently.

After two less-than-stellar performances in Houston, Stephen Curry was back in a big way in Sunday night's Game 3 win over the Rockets, finishing with 35 points and six rebounds in the Golden State Warriors' 126-85 win.

And not only did Curry get his shot back, he clearly found his swagger on the flight from Houston to Oakland. During one particular hot stretch in the third quarter, Curry cooked Trevor Ariza off the dribble and laid it in over the outstretched arm of Luc Mbah a Moute—appearing to proclaim Oracle as his "f--king house" after the make.

  1. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  2. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  3. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  4. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  5. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  6. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  7. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  8. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  9. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  10. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  11. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  12. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  13. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  14. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  15. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  16. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

  17. The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible

  18. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

  19. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

  20. Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?

Right Arrow Icon

"I already know (the question). I already know. I blacked out," Curry told reporters. "You want to use that energy to show your teammates that you're here, you're with them, and get the crowd into it."

Dude had more than a little reason to be fired up. He spent days answering questions about his health after combining for just 34 points over the first two games of the series. When you're a player who says he feels great and everyone is asking whether you're playing injured, well, uhh, odds are you aren't doing very well.

With Steph back in MVP form, he let the Rockets and the world know.

Related

    Steph Talks Slow Start, Huge 2nd Half

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Steph Talks Slow Start, Huge 2nd Half

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    D'Antoni: Rockets 'Played Soft' in Game 3 Blowout

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    D'Antoni: Rockets 'Played Soft' in Game 3 Blowout

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jaylen Brown 'Ready to Fight' in Game 4 vs. Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaylen Brown 'Ready to Fight' in Game 4 vs. Cavs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Doncic Could Slide in NBA Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doncic Could Slide in NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report