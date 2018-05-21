Belmont Stakes 2018: Biggest Threats to Justify's Triple Crown Bid

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Justify will head to the 2018 Belmont Stakes in New York hoping to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown since American Pharoah in 2015.

The colt followed up his 2018 Kentucky Derby victory with another win at the 143rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Justify had to fight hard for his Preakness win in the mud and the fog. Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic pressed hard, as did Bravazo, who came in second just half a length behind the winner.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Justify is now unbeaten in five starts, but Preakness was his smallest margin of victory so far. However, it does give him the opportunity to become only the 13th winner of the Triple Crown at Belmont.

Justify's Biggest Threats

Justify managed to hold on for victory at Pimlico, but it was a close finish, as Bravazo finished strongly to pass Good Magic, Tenfold and Lone Sailor for second.

If the race had been a little longer, it's entirely possible Bravazo would have claimed top spot, and the 1 ½-mile Belmont is just that bit further and might suit trainer D. Wayne Lukas' charge.



Lukas talked up Bravazo's chances at the Belmont, per TVG:

Correspondent David Grening said he is one of several contenders:

There's a suggestion that Justify may be tired by the time the Belmont comes around. If that does prove to be the case, then Bravazo may be able to take advantage and ruin his Triple Crown dreams

Tenfold is another horse who could rival Justify at the Belmont after finishing third at the Preakness.

Andy Serling of the New York Racing Association said he has a big future ahead of him:

Inexperience may count against Tenfold, but he proved at Pimlico that he has the talent and should not be discounted.

Hofburg did not race at Preakness and only came in seventh at the Kentucky Derby. However, he is still being tipped as a contender for the Belmont.

Handicapper Ellis Starr said he's backing Hofburg:

Trainer Bill Mott said he "seemed to have a lot left" after the Kentucky Derby and that racing at Belmont was a possibility, per Horse Racing Nation.

Vino Rosso is another contender who should be well rested and, like Hofburg, could cause an upset, according to handicapper Papo Morales:

There's no doubt that Justify will face a far deeper and stronger field at the Belmont than he did at Preakness. Fatigue may also play a part after two races in tough conditions, yet Justify has lived up to all expectations so far, and all eyes will be on him at the Belmont.