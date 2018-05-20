Bay to Breakers 2018 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Kenya's Philemon Cheboi repeated as the winner of the men's race at San Francisco's Bay to Breakers on Sunday morning, while Jane Kibii took home the top spot for the women.

Anser Hassan of NBC News Bay Area shared video of Cheboi crossing the finish line:

Cheboi came in with a time of 35:41, per ABC7News.com, while Tanzania's Gabriel Geay came in second (36:04) and United States runner Aaron Braun finished third (36:45).



Kibii came in with a time of 40:27 and had a bit fun posing for the cameras after her run:

Aggies Running Club took home the win in the Centipede Division, meanwhile:

As always, however, the race was as much about the traditions and colorful characters making up the day.

There was the tradition of throwing tortillas into the air:

There was no shortage of clever and joyous costumes either:



The day is always a party:

And the following excerpt from Annie Ma and Jill Tucker of the San Francisco Chronicle perhaps best sums up the spectacle:

"Somewhere, nearby in the masses, and dressed in a monkey suit, 28-year-old Haley Sausner appropriately brought a banana along—albeit in the form of her boyfriend, Todd Newkirk.

"'I needed something that was cheap and would arrive from Amazon in two days,' Sausner said.

"Newkirk noted that they needed attire that wouldn’t trip them up while running and: 'The banana suit is surprisingly good for that.'"

Race organizers told ABC7 that Sunday's race included 40,000 registered participants, with 125,000 spectators lining the course throughout the day. And while plenty of serious racers participated, the day, as always, was about the celebration.