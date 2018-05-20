Bay to Breakers 2018 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2018

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 11, 2017, the Salesforce Tower, at right, is seen along the skyline beyond the
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Kenya's Philemon Cheboi repeated as the winner of the men's race at San Francisco's Bay to Breakers on Sunday morning, while Jane Kibii took home the top spot for the women.

Anser Hassan of NBC News Bay Area shared video of Cheboi crossing the finish line:

Cheboi came in with a time of 35:41, per ABC7News.com, while Tanzania's Gabriel Geay came in second (36:04) and United States runner Aaron Braun finished third (36:45).

Kibii came in with a time of 40:27 and had a bit fun posing for the cameras after her run:

Aggies Running Club took home the win in the Centipede Division, meanwhile: 

As always, however, the race was as much about the traditions and colorful characters making up the day.

There was the tradition of throwing tortillas into the air: 

There was no shortage of clever and joyous costumes either: 

The day is always a party: 

And the following excerpt from Annie Ma and Jill Tucker of the San Francisco Chronicle perhaps best sums up the spectacle:

"Somewhere, nearby in the masses, and dressed in a monkey suit, 28-year-old Haley Sausner appropriately brought a banana along—albeit in the form of her boyfriend, Todd Newkirk.

"'I needed something that was cheap and would arrive from Amazon in two days,' Sausner said.

"Newkirk noted that they needed attire that wouldn’t trip them up while running and: 'The banana suit is surprisingly good for that.'"

Race organizers told ABC7 that Sunday's race included 40,000 registered participants, with 125,000 spectators lining the course throughout the day. And while plenty of serious racers participated, the day, as always, was about the celebration.

Related

    Realistic Targets for NBA's Eliminated Playoff Teams

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Realistic Targets for NBA's Eliminated Playoff Teams

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Most Overrated Teams in 2018

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL's Most Overrated Teams in 2018

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report

    She's Being Forgotten by the Game She Built

    Featured logo
    Featured

    She's Being Forgotten by the Game She Built

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Most Important Camp Battle

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Team's Most Important Camp Battle

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report