Bay to Breakers 2018 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

Bay to Breakers 2018 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best PhotosMay 20, 2018
Kenya's Philemon Cheboi repeated as the winner of the men's race at San Francisco's Bay to Breakers on Sunday morning, while Jane Kibii took home the top spot for the women.
Anser Hassan of NBC News Bay Area shared video of Cheboi crossing the finish line:
Anser Hassan @AnserHassan
Last year's winner Philemon Cheboi repeats with win at this year's #BaytoBreakers. He is running for girls education in #Kenya. https://t.co/BD2E4J3xA3
Cheboi came in with a time of 35:41, per ABC7News.com, while Tanzania's Gabriel Geay came in second (36:04) and United States runner Aaron Braun finished third (36:45).
Kibii came in with a time of 40:27 and had a bit fun posing for the cameras after her run:
Bay to Breakers @Baytobreakers
The winner of the female division for the 107th @AlaskaAir Alaska #BaytoBreakers is Jane Kibii with a time of 40:27! Congrats Jane! https://t.co/uacNhHPOjR
Aggies Running Club took home the win in the Centipede Division, meanwhile:
Bay to Breakers @Baytobreakers
In the 40th anniversary of the first centipede, the Aggies Running Club have won the centipede division with a time of 40:19! https://t.co/FYIrSEoocj
As always, however, the race was as much about the traditions and colorful characters making up the day.
There was the tradition of throwing tortillas into the air:
There was no shortage of clever and joyous costumes either:
Stanley Roberts @SRobertsKRON4
I bet #Boston doesn’t have dancing #Salmon #Baytobreakers @Baytobreakers https://t.co/txdgoLWygV
Annie Ma @anniema15
Spot the dinos working their way through the crowd @Baytobreakers https://t.co/xKiQNjf9u1
Annie Ma @anniema15
Barbara Cavanagh, left, and her friend Andrea Lockett, say they’re out here looking for their hot dogs. It’s Cavanagh’s first time at B2B and Lockett’s third. https://t.co/6TG5DRst44
Annie Ma @anniema15
Goodbye I have found the best @Baytobreakers costume. Baruch Levy waits with his 5-year-old in dinosaur/dragon costumes. Their friends are coming as unicorns. https://t.co/kf9DYgSBvX
The day is always a party:
Jon Manuel @JonManuel
The party is definitely following these guys. #BayToBreakers https://t.co/6RicCAUgLp
And the following excerpt from Annie Ma and Jill Tucker of the San Francisco Chronicle perhaps best sums up the spectacle:
"Somewhere, nearby in the masses, and dressed in a monkey suit, 28-year-old Haley Sausner appropriately brought a banana along—albeit in the form of her boyfriend, Todd Newkirk.
"'I needed something that was cheap and would arrive from Amazon in two days,' Sausner said.
"Newkirk noted that they needed attire that wouldn’t trip them up while running and: 'The banana suit is surprisingly good for that.'"
Race organizers told ABC7 that Sunday's race included 40,000 registered participants, with 125,000 spectators lining the course throughout the day. And while plenty of serious racers participated, the day, as always, was about the celebration.
