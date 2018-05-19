2018 Belmont Stakes: Early Odds and Predictions Following Preakness

John Minchillo/Associated Press

For the second Triple Crown race in a row, Justify conquered a sloppy track to set up a chance to win horse racing's most coveted honor at the Belmont Stakes.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse beat Good Magic head-to-head for most of the competition, and he held off a late challenge from Bravazo and Tenfold to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

On June 9, Justify will look to become the second horse trained by Baffert to capture the Triple Crown after American Pharoah won it in 2015.

2018 Triple Crown Odds

Predictions

Justify Captures the Triple Crown

It's hard to ignore the dominance displayed by Justify in the first two Triple Crown races.

Although there are plenty of solid contenders that should line up to challenge the Belmont Stakes favorite, no horse has proved its capable of beating Justify for an entire race.

Justify carries plenty of experience around him to prepare for the June 9 race, as Baffert trained the last Triple Crown winner in 2015.

In addition to American Pharoah's triumph three years ago, Baffert led three other horses into the Belmont Stakes with a chance to capture the Triple Crown.

It's no surprise Justify will be the favorite heading into the Belmont Stakes, and there's a good chance his odds remain low in the three weeks before the race.

Although Justify will be under the most pressure of his career, the team behind him, including Baffert and jockey Mike Smith, should be able to guide him to the winner's circle once again.

Large Group of Challengers Likely to Test Justify for Full Race

The challenge posed by Good Magic, Bravazo and Tenfold throughout the Preakness Stakes may give hope to trainers and jockeys aboard horses in the Belmont Stakes.

With some belief that Justify can be beaten with enough contenders alongside him, the field should be loaded with fast horses.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

While there's no guarantee Good Magic, who took second at the Kentucky Derby and fourth at the Preakness Stakes, will run because of his heavy workload in recent weeks, there should be some intriguing horses rounding out the field.

Potential challengers at the Belmont Stakes could include Tenfold and Bravazo, as well as competitors from the Kentucky Derby like Magnum Moon, who are looking to perform better after a disappointing race at Churchill Downs.

It's not certain each horse entered in the Belmont Stakes can pose a threat to Justify, but look for the top trainers in the world to throw their most in-form horses into the field in an attempt to deny the 13th Triple Crown in history.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.