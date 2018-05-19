Stale Storylines with WWE Bosses Are Holding Kevin Owens Back from Flourishing

Credit: WWE.com

It was a mere three years ago that Kevin Owens arrived on WWE's main roster and brought change along with him, breaking the mold for what a heel in this day and age could and should be. He remains one of the company's top Superstars, but he is far from the dominant force he once was.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the KO of 2015 and the KO of today is the character's overreliance on authority figures in his feuds. His first program with John Cena three years ago made Raw must-see each week for months, whereas now he can't seem to settle into anything remotely close to an engaging rivalry.

Regardless of whether they're face or heel, WWE having a Superstar play the anti-authority role grew stale years ago, and unfortunately, that has held Owens back from flourishing lately.

Of course, it should be noted that Owens emerged victorious in the main event of Raw this past week, earning entry into the men's Money in the Bank Ladder match next month. However, that came after losing to Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins earlier in the evening as well as to Braun Strowman the week prior.

It should also not be forgotten that, in between those bouts on Monday night, he confronted Kurt Angle backstage. Their face-off was what led to Owens being added to the night's Triple Threat main event after he threatened to contact Stephanie McMahon and had her force Angle to "do the right thing."

Owens' history with Stephanie dates back to his time as Universal champion during his previous stint on Raw, and that didn't do The Prizefighter any favors the first time, so why should now be any different?

Credit: WWE.com

There is something to be said for Owens using management to his advantage to get what he wants, because after all, that's what heels do. He has always been effective at not endearing himself to the audience and instead staying true to his dastardly persona, but he has almost become a shell of what he once was.

Again, though, his abilities in the ring as well as on the mic are still above-average. He can hang with all of WWE's most elite athletes, but the cowardly heel shtick has caused fans to take him less seriously compared to when he debuted on Raw as a careless wrecking machine in 2015.

A Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar match for the Universal Championship at one point would have been considered a cool clash of styles, but given the damage that has been done to Owens over the years thanks to his failed feud with the WWE brass, he is hardly a threat to any of Raw's top babyfaces.

Sadly, his stint on SmackDown Live was no different. He spent many months feuding with then-authority figures Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, only for their program to end with a whimper at WrestleMania when he and Sami Zayn failed to get their jobs back.

To his credit, Owens has taken what he's been handed to him and turned it to gold, such as when he attacked Mr. McMahon late last year or belittled Bryan every chance he could. That said, he is completely capable of having a normal feud with another member of the roster, ensuring that he isn't overshadowed by a higher power on whatever brand he is a part of.

Here's hoping that his involvement in the upcoming men's Money in the Bank match is a sign of fresh start for him on Monday nights, not an eventual outing against Angle that likely wouldn't serve to benefit him.

The Olympic gold medalist and Raw general manager can certainly step inside the ring from time to time and prove he has a lot left in the tank, but there is no reason for his next rivalry to be with Owens. Rather, the former three-time United States champion would be better off feuding with an active competitor who can match him on the mic and in the ring.

Finn Balor is a prime example of someone who, similar to Owens, has been directionless for some time now and could make magic with Owens like they did in NXT. Even Bobby Roode, despite being miscast as a protagonist, would be a fun rival for the fellow Canadian with their promos being their strong suit.

Down the road, a babyface Kevin Owens could be a pleasant surprise, but in the meantime, Owens can be the lead heel Raw desperately needs at the moment if allowed to maintain momentum and shine against stars who can bring the best out of him.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.