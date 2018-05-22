College Football Players Poised for Bounce-Back Years in 2018

0 of 9

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Deondre Francois was supposed to lead Florida State to the 2017 ACC championship, but now the Seminoles are hoping he can bounce back from a lost year to accomplish that goal this coming season.

Francois is just one of the many college football players who had strong 2016 campaigns before putting up disappointing numbers last year. For the majority of these players, it's because an injury kept them from playing a full season. (Or in Francois' case, a full game.) But after a few months to get healthy, we expect to see them performing back at their previous level or better.

To qualify as a bounce-back candidate, a player must have had a baseline to bounce back to. We're not looking for potential breakout guys who suddenly have a full-time job, but rather for players trying to reclaim a once-held spot atop the depth chart.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.