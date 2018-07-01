Ed Davis Reportedly Agrees to Terms with Nets on 1-Year, $4.4 Million Contract

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis (17) boxes out against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 104-89. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Brett Davis/Associated Press

Free-agent center Ed Davis and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.4 million deal Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Davis spent the last three years with the Portland Trail Blazers solidifying himself as a reliable backup big man, and guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were sad to see him go: 

That was especially true last season, when he averaged 5.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game as a spark plug off the bench. And while those numbers don't pop off the page, it became clear that Davis' two-way ability served as a steadying force for the Blazers. 

By season's end, Portland finished with a plus-3.1 net rating when Davis was on the floor, a mark that ranked tied for third among all regular Blazers contributors behind that of Damian Lillard and Al-Farouq Aminu.

"He does everything," Portland head coach Terry Stotts said in 2016, according to NBC Sports Northwest's Jason Quick. "He's consistent and you know what he is going to give you, every night. Aside from the obvious things like his offensive efficiency and defensive presence, I think he's a great teammate and great in the locker room, so he adds to our chemistry as well."

Stotts will surely be sad to see Davis leave, but the Nets should welcome him with open arms as he prepares to fit into their frontcourt rotation. 

              

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com

Related

    Tap for Every NBA Deal Made So Far 👇

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tap for Every NBA Deal Made So Far 👇

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves to Offer Butler Max Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves to Offer Butler Max Deal

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wolves Bring Back D-Rose

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wolves Bring Back D-Rose

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LAL Has Not Been Aggressive in Recent Kawhi Talks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LAL Has Not Been Aggressive in Recent Kawhi Talks

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report