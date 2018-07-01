Report: Joe Harris Agrees to Re-Sign with Nets on 2-Year, $16M Contract

Swingman Joe Harris agreed to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year, $16 million contract, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

Harris, 26, continued to make strides with the Nets in the 2017-18 season, setting career highs in points (10.8 PPG), rebounds (3.3 RPG), field-goal percentage (49.1 percent) and three-point shooting (41.9 percent).

Harris made it a personal goal to get above the 40 percent mark from beyond the arc before the season.

"I got to a point where I had confidence in myself, I could shoot at that level," he said after this season concluded, per Alex Labidou of NBA.com. "And so, it's more about keeping myself accountable for the work I had put in over the summertime and then for me to have the season where I was able to do that, I think hopefully I can build on that and try to take it to another level and continue to improve."

The Nets are banking on Harris to take that next step. He became more well-rounded on the offensive end, going from a spot-up shooter to a player who finished the season shooting 62.7 percent on drives to the basket, best in the NBA, according to Labidou.

That made Harris an intriguing target for teams seeking bench help on the wing, but the Nets were ultimately able to retain his services.

It isn't the splashiest move, but for the rebuilding Nets, keeping a productive player such as Harris is a big move and keeps together a young core that showed some promise last season.

