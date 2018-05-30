WWE SmackDown Results: Samoa Joe Money in the Bank Favorite and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The May 29 edition of WWE SmackDown was built around one huge match: Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan for the very first time in a WWE ring. However, Big Cass ruined that dream match quickly by forcing his way into the contest.

Still, in the end, this was Joe's night, who now walks into Money in the Bank as an absolute favorite especially among his SmackDown peers while leaving the door open for a bout with Bryan on a grander stage down the line.

Meanwhile, Tye Dillinger pulled out an unlikely gutsy performance against Shinsuke Nakamura to prove he is still an untapped valuable talent. Another untapped talent Rusev looked to be losing his momentum as his wife Lana pulled him into her spotlight in an awkward dance-off.

Finally, Asuka once more proved that she is an elite among the women of WWE by showing she can pull a good performance out of just about anyone given her match against Mandy Rose. These were the defining moments of an action-heavy SmackDown Live that cemented one star and reminded fans of the potential of a few others.