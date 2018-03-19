Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Dinosaurs Were Pets of 'Bigger People' Before Humans

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Perhaps Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson thinks The Flintstones is more documentary than fictional cartoon.

The former Los Angeles Laker appeared on the Road Trippin': Richard vs Channing podcast and said he believes people used to have dinosaurs as pets. Not only did the people have dinosaurs as pets, but they were apparently much bigger as well.

Ryne Nelson of Slam passed along the interaction:

"Clarkson: 'Y'all know how we got dogs and stuff right? So, I think it was bigger people in the world before us, and the dinosaurs was they pets.'

"DJ Montage: 'How big were these people?'

"Clarkson: 'Oh, you look at a dinosaur. They got to be three times bigger than them.'"

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, Clarkson's opinions on dinosaurs haven't impacted his recent play on the court, where he's averaged 18.7 points a night in his last three games.