Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Reports Around Tax Evasion Case as 'Fake News'

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the latest reports surrounding his ongoing tax evasion case as "fake news" trying to undermine his great scoring form.

Per Madrid-based newspaper Marca, Catalan daily Mundo reported the Spanish Tax Agency has rejected a settlement offer and are pushing for criminal proceedings. That prompted this response from Ronaldo, with the caption reading: "Don't try to spoil the beautiful moment I'm living through with fake news."

Per the report from Marca, Ronaldo has been accused of evading €14.7 million worth of taxes, the latest in a long line of La Liga stars to clash with the Spanish tax authorities. An earlier report from Marca named Barcelona star Lionel Messi and former Blaugrana Javier Mascherano as other high-profile cases.

According to AS' Joaquin Maroto, the tax agency merely refused a deal of €3.8 million from Ronaldo, but Mundo went one step further, reporting they will refuse any deal, per Marca.

Previous high-profile cases against top footballers have resulted in heavy fines or plea deals, as well as suspended sentences. Prison sentences of less than two years are served under probation in Spain, per Reuters' Sonya Dowsett.

Ronaldo has been on a tear of late, scoring in eight consecutive matches across all competitions. His great form has seen him surge up the La Liga top scorers' rankings, with his 22 goals putting him in second place behind only Messi.