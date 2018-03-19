Bills GM Brandon Beane Tells Peter King He's Not Ready to Trade Up to Draft a QB

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told Peter King of The MMQB that he wasn't ready to commit to moving up in the 2018 NFL draft to select one of this year's talented rookie quarterbacks:

"The truth? Most of these quarterbacks I've only spent 15 minutes with. [At the combine, each team can meet with prospects for a maximum of 15 minutes per player.] I haven't spent enough time to have an opinion about any of them yet, honestly. I actually sent a little note to our [scouts] yesterday. We got six weeks to get our board together. I am not there yet, knowing if we can or will move up again. I want [head coach] Sean [McDermott] to get to know all of them. We're just keeping an open mind. Where we're at, we've got the picks, we've got the draft capital. I'm not ready to pull the trigger."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.