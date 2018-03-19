Luke Shaw Wanted by Tottenham, Leicester and Southampton Amid Exit Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Luke Shaw will reportedly leave Manchester United this summer, and Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Southampton are said to be interested in signing the left-back.

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, his performance in United's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the FA Cup—which saw him withdrawn at half-time—was "the last straw" for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who feels he cannot trust Shaw and wants to use him as a makeweight to sign Spurs left-back Danny Rose.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho was critical of the 22-year-old after United secured a place in the FA Cup semi-final:

However, Luckhurst believed Shaw had played well and pointed to his involvement in Romelu Lukaku's goal:

Shaw has been kept out of the side by Ashley Young for much of the campaign, limiting him to just 15 appearances.

While that is partially due to Young's consistent performances, which have seen him enjoy something of a renaissance at Old Trafford, it's clear Mourinho has long had an issue with Shaw.

Sports broadcaster Mark Chapman believes the Special One has made the England international a scapegoat, while BT Sport commentator Ian Darke feels it's time Shaw left United:

The youngster looks to have no future with the Red Devils, and if he departs this summer, his time at the club will be looked back upon with disappointment.

He arrived in 2014, shortly before his 19th birthday, but he has made just 62 appearances for the club—fewer than he managed in two seasons of playing in Southampton's first team—having spent the majority of his time at United struggling for form, fitness and confidence, particularly after breaking his leg during his second season at Old Trafford.

A move, therefore, looks to be the right path, and it seems he has some promising options if he leaves.

Returning to Southampton would see him rejoin a club with whom he once flourished, though much would depend on whether they avoid relegation this season.



Leicester could offer him a higher standard of play because they will likely be pursuing a top-half finish rather than facing a battle for survival next year, while reuniting with former Saints mentor Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs could reignite his career and see him remain at a UEFA Champions League side.

A trade for Rose would also be a good move from United's perspective and would likely benefit all parties given Rose's comments to The Sun's Dave Kidd last summer, in which he revealed his desire to play for a northern team and earn higher wages.