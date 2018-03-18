Milwaukee Brewers Players Re-Enact Favorite Scene from 'The Sandlot'

Timothy Rapp
March 19, 2018

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich gets high-fives from teammates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 16, 2018, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers paid tribute to The Sandlot, which was released 25 years ago and remains a classic baseball story, with a re-enactment of one of the most famous scenes from the film:

Let's be honest here: The absolute best part of this, outside of the acting, is the reveal of Beast. 

Cespedes Family BBQ offered a few more takes: 

The team also shared a picture on Instagram of the players in costume:

If you didn't enjoy this, well, you might just be an L7 weenie. 

