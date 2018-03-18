Milwaukee Brewers Players Re-Enact Favorite Scene from 'The Sandlot'March 19, 2018
The Milwaukee Brewers paid tribute to The Sandlot, which was released 25 years ago and remains a classic baseball story, with a re-enactment of one of the most famous scenes from the film:
Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers
There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. https://t.co/z7mKroaOQ1
Let's be honest here: The absolute best part of this, outside of the acting, is the reveal of Beast.
Cespedes Family BBQ offered a few more takes:
Cespedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ
@Brewers Here are some thoughts about this amazing video: 1. Phillips as Smalls is hilarious because he looks ripped in that shirt while smalls looked super un-athletic. 2. Yelich is a perfect Benny the Jet 3. The Dog! 4. Sogard as squints writes itself 5. The costumes/outfits are 👌
The team also shared a picture on Instagram of the players in costume:
If you didn't enjoy this, well, you might just be an L7 weenie.
Twins' Polanco Banned 80 Games for PEDs