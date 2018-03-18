Milwaukee Brewers Players Re-Enact Favorite Scene from 'The Sandlot'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers paid tribute to The Sandlot, which was released 25 years ago and remains a classic baseball story, with a re-enactment of one of the most famous scenes from the film:

Let's be honest here: The absolute best part of this, outside of the acting, is the reveal of Beast.

Cespedes Family BBQ offered a few more takes:

The team also shared a picture on Instagram of the players in costume:

If you didn't enjoy this, well, you might just be an L7 weenie.