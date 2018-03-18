Report: Nic Batum's Achilles Injury Diagnosed as Chronic Tendinitis

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets swingman Nicolas Batum is suffering from chronic tendinitis in his left Achilles, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

According to Wojnarowski, Batum will be out for Charlotte's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and it's unclear whether he'll return for the Hornets' next game Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

The extent of Batum's injury was revealed after he underwent an MRI. The Hornets announced he was dealing with left Achilles soreness in Saturday's 124-101 defeat to the New York Knicks.

Although it appears the Hornets are still leaving open the possibility of Batum returning later this year, shutting him down altogether may not be a bad idea.

The Hornets are seven games back of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat with 12 games remaining, so Charlotte is effectively out of the playoff race.

The team's priorities regarding Batum should lie beyond this year. The 29-year-old Frenchman is still under contract for two more years with a player option in 2020-21. The Hornets don't want to jeopardize his health for next season and beyond by rushing him back now with little left to play for.

In the meantime, Jeremy Lamb is likely to move into the starting rotation after he filled in for an injured Batum to start the 2017-18 season.