Twins SS Jorge Polanco Suspended 80 Games After Positive PED Test

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco has been suspended 80 games for violating the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The team released a statement on the suspension:

Polanco is coming off his first full season in the majors, though he had played sparingly in each of the previous three seasons. He finished 2017 with a .256 batting average, 13 home runs and 74 RBI.

He was off to a slow start in spring training with a .697 on-base plus slugging percentage in 13 games, featuring only two extra-base hits in 35 plate appearances. However, he still projected to be the team's starting shortstop on Opening Day.

The Twins have a pair of utility players capable of filling the role between Eduardo Escobarand Ehire Adrianza, although the team could potentially look outside the organization to add depth.

After earning a wild-card spot last season, Minnesota has high expectations for 2018 and likely doesn't want to waste time with a patchwork lineup.

As for Polanco, this is a disappointment for a player coming into his own at this level. The 24-year-old has been a solid defender up the middle with plenty of power at the plate, making him an impact player for a contending squad.

With a few more seasons before even reaching arbitration, however, he still has plenty to prove.

By the time he returns from his suspension, there might not be a starting job waiting for him.