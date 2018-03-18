NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2018: Sunday Scores and Updated Bracket

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The second round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament tipped off Sunday with eight games across all four regions.

No. 1 seeds Louisville and Notre Dame were looking to punch their tickets to the Sweet 16, while No. 2 seeds Baylor, South Carolina and Oregon attempted to avoid upsets and advance to the tournament's second weekend.

Below, you'll find an overview of the day's scores as well as a recap of all eight showdowns.

Sunday's Schedule and Scores

No. 1 Louisville def. No. 8 Marquette, 90-72 (Lexington Regional)

No. 6 Oregon State vs. No. 3 Tennessee — 2 p.m. ET (Lexington Regional)

No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 4 NC State — 2 p.m. ET (Kansas City Regional)

No. 5 DePaul vs. No. 4 Texas A&M — 2 p.m. ET (Spokane Regional)

No. 9 Villanova vs. No. 1 Notre Dame — 7 p.m. ET (Spokane Regional)

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 2 Baylor — 8:30 p.m. ET (Lexington Regional)

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 2 South Carolina — 9 p.m. ET (Albany Regional)

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Oregon — 10:30 p.m. ET (Spokane Regional)

Bracket

Recap

No. 1 Louisville def. No. 8 Marquette, 90-72

The Louisville Cardinals blitzed the Marquette Golden Eagles behind stifling defense and some lights-out shooting.

Senior Myisha Hines-Allen finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for her 16th double-double of the season, and she shot 12-of-16 from the field as the Cardinals ran away from their Big East challengers.

Asia Durr, one of four Naismith Award finalists, was superb as well.

Coming off a quiet nine-point showing in Round 1, the Cardinals guard put up 10 points in the first quarter alone Sunday en route to 19 points and six assists.

Marquette's Allazia Blockton led all scorers with 34 points, but she was the lone bright spot for an otherwise flustered Golden Eagles offense that shot 6-of-22 from three.