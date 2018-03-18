Arnold Palmer Invitational 2018: Sunday Tee Times, Live Stream Schedule

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson will start the final round of the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a one-shot lead, and the Swede will be paired with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States in the final pairing of the day.

Stenson sits at 12-under through three rounds, one shot ahead of DeChambeau and two ahead of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. The latter carded a score of five-under 67 on Saturday, among the top scores, and appears in fine form heading into the last round.

Here's a look at Sunday's key tee times. For the full times, visit the PGA Tour's official website (all times ET):

8:15 a.m.: Ryan Armour

10:40 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Gay

11:10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Aaron Wise

12:50 p.m.: Jason Day, Austin Cook

1:30 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Bud Cauley

1:50 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Talor Gooch

2:10 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

2:20 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Bryan DeChambeau

For live stream options, visit PGATour.com or Sky Go.

Stenson maintained his lead Saturday but carded his worst round of the tournament so far, a one-under 71 that shrunk his advantage to just a single shot.

With three bogeys and four birdies, the Swede has done most of his damage with the putter, per sportswriter Rick Reilly:

The 41-year-old has long stood out for his consistency and took his sixth PGA Tour win last year at the Wyndham Championship.

He will face a real struggle to defend his lead Sunday, however, as some of his rivals are catching fire at just the right time.

Both McIlroy and Rose carded a round of five-under 67 Saturday, moving within two and three shots of the lead, respectively. The former finished with just one bogey in Round 3 and made a sensational eagle on the 12th.

Per bet365, it was part of a great run on the back nine:

Rose's outing was similar with one bogey on the 15th offset by six birdies. The two Brits will play their final round together.

Woods is tied for 10th after a solid round of three-under golf Saturday, and he chases Stenson by five shots. He finished Round 3 on a high, with a birdie on the 18th, but while his short game has been on point, he's had some issues with his approaches.

Here's a look at his final make:

Day carded his best round of the tournament, a five-under 67, but the Australian sits too far back at this point with Stenson ahead by seven shots. The same holds true for John Huh and Austin Cook, who carded the best scores Saturday, playing rounds of six-under golf.