Patrick Chung, Patriots Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 13: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and strong safety Patrick Chung reportedly reached an agreement Saturday on a contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported it's a short-term deal. Financial details weren't immediately released.

Chung was set to enter the final year of his previous contract before the extension.

The 30-year-old University of Oregon product tallied 84 combined tackles, nine passes defended, two fumble recoveries and an interception while playing all 16 regular-season games in 2017. He added 22 tackles in three playoff contests during the Pats' run to Super Bowl LII.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's No. 42 safety last season.

Chung was the Patriots' second-round pick in 2009. He briefly left the organization to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 but returned to New England after being released in 2014.

In January, the Jamaica native talked about his wide-ranging role within the Pats' defensive scheme, which includes sometimes shifting up to play linebacker, per Anthony Gulizia of the Boston Globe.

"It just comes back to hard work," Chung said. "If someone puts something on your plate and tells you, 'Hey, you need to do this, we think you can do it,' you've got to take that as a compliment and just work hard and do whatever you have to do to keep that respect and trust. That's what I'm trying to do."

His versatility should ensure he remains a lynchpin of the Patriots defense for the duration of his new contract.

Related

    1 Move Every Team Should Still Make

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1 Move Every Team Should Still Make

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Ranking Best Players at Every Position After Free Agency

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Re-Ranking Best Players at Every Position After Free Agency

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report

    The Riskiest Signings of NFL Free Agency So Far

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Riskiest Signings of NFL Free Agency So Far

    Zach Kruse
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Agency's Most Surprising Moves So Far

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Agency's Most Surprising Moves So Far

    Alex Kay
    via Bleacher Report