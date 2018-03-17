Manchester City Transfer News: City Reportedly Plan Harry Kane Contract Offer

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly planning to rival Real Madrid for Harry Kane this summer by offering the Tottenham Hotspur striker a more lucrative contract.

Real are keen enough on Kane to prioritise his signing, but City plan to present the prolific No. 10 with a better contract, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Callum Vurley of the Daily Star).

Diario Gol also said Los Blancos playmaker Isco could play a part in City's attempts to sign Kane. However, different reports offer conflicting interpretations of Isco's potential role.

Vurley said City have told Los Blancos they would walk away from pursuing Kane if they can sign Isco.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Yet Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express said Kane would choose City instead of Real because he wants to work with Isco. Goal has a similar interpretation.

Whatever the nature of the potential deal, City's interest in Kane is noteworthy, not least because of the 24-year-old's stunning form in front of goal. Kane has bagged 35 goals this season, including 24 in the Premier League.

City have dominated the division this season, owning a 16-point lead at the top and looking set to be crowned champions. The Sky Blues have bossed the rest thanks to their style and efficiency in attacking areas.

While Pep Guardiola's squad is loaded with intelligent pass-masters such as David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, he's also been able to rely on prolific strikers in Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

The latter has missed time with a knee problem this season, but he is only 20 and has immense promise. As for Aguero, the 29-year-old appears to have won back his manager's faith after a goal glut this calendar year.

Aguero has scored 30 goals across all competitions since the start of the campaign. Yet for all his brilliance in the final third, the Argentinian hasn't always appeared to be his manager's first choice.

Guardiola notably left Aguero on the bench for the 2-1 win over Manchester United in December. The striker was then left upset about being substituted during a 4-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur later that month, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News.

Goal's Sam Lee reported the former Atletico Madrid striker felt Guardiola was forcing him out of the club.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Since December, Aguero has reasserted his position as City's primary source of goals, including scoring in February's 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

Despite Aguero's resurgence, a move for Kane would still be recommended. The latter is younger and has developed into a talisman up top, one capable of leading the line and linking well with others.

Kane is also comfortable in the high-pressing game Guardiola prefers. Spurs employ similar tactics on Mauricio Pochettino's watch, with Kane one of his best exponents.

By contrast, Aguero has sometimes struggled with the demands of Guardiola's relentless playing style.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Signing Kane wouldn't be easy, with Neil Ashton of The Sun reporting earlier in March that the England international, who "could cost in excess of £200 million," wants to stay with Spurs for another season.

If City could beat Real to Kane, it would be a statement. City's rivals would know the club could attract the biggest stars ahead of historically more successful teams.

Putting Kane in a squad with Jesus, Silva, De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane would mean City could dominate England's top flight again next season.