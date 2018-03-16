Kyle Fuller Reportedly Signs Packers Offer Sheet; Bears Have 5 Days to Match

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers signed free-agent cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported on Friday.

The Chicago Bears placed the transition tag on Fuller earlier this month, which guarantees him a $12.9 million salary for the 2018 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Bears have five days to match Green Bay's offer for the 2014 first-round draft pick.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Chicago is likely to match Green Bay's offer:

If he lands in Green Bay, then Fuller would be a replacement for Damarious Randall, whom the Packers traded to the Cleveland Browns for quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The fact Fuller has spent the last four seasons with the Bears makes him a perfect free-agent target for the Packers. He'll be familiar with the NFC North, and his arrival would mean Green Bay getting stronger at the expense of a division rival.

After missing the entire 2016 campaign with a knee injury, Fuller rebounded in 2017 to finish with 69 combined tackles, two interceptions and 22 passes defended.

Because he played so well, re-signing Fuller should be an easy decision for the Bears. With that said, Chicago should be careful it doesn't saddling itself with a bad contract just to keep Fuller in the fold. Paying Fuller like an elite cornerback may not be the best use of the team's resources.

The onus could be on general manager Ryan Pace to figure out the best way to match Green Bay's offer in a way that eases the salary cap hit on the Bears as much as possible.