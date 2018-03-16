Tottenham Transfer News: Maxi Gomez Excited by Spurs Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez has responded to speculation linking him with a summer move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old was asked about reported interest from Spurs and expressed an interest in playing in the English top flight.

"I try to watch a lot of football and learn from the greats. We are here for that. The truth is that the English league is very nice. It is stronger, more powerful. It’d be good to go there," he told Abraham Martinez at AS (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness).

The Uruguayan is enjoying a superb first season in Europe after joining Celta from Defensor Sporting. The youngster has 13 goals and two assists in 27 La Liga outings which is a superb return.

WhoScored.com highlighted just how impressive he has been:

Gomez was linked with a move to Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan in December 2017 but the move broke down, according to La Voz De Galicia (h/t Football Espana).

Scouted Football showed how the uncertainty over his future has not affected his form:

Gomez's impressive season in La Liga is likely to attract interest and Celta may well be tempted to cash in. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge showed just how much his value has increased during his short time at Celta:

The Celta striker is a natural goalscorer but is also a strong and powerful player capable of leading the line. He is strong in the air, has good positional awareness and is a fierce competitor which has drawn comparisons with compatriot Luis Suarez.

Suarez thrived in the Premier League during his three years with Liverpool and Gomez looks well-suited to the demands of English football. Mauricio Pochettino has built a young and exciting team in north London and Gomez looks a good fit.

Celta Vigo sporting director Felipe Minambres said in February that there was interest in the youngster from Premier League clubs during the winter transfer window, per the club's official website (h/t Anthony Martin at HITC).

Gomez seems interested in a move to the Premier League, and if he continues to maintain the form he has shown already this season he may get the opportunity.