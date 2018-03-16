Juventus Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Make Wojciech Szczesny Inquiry

Juventus Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Make Wojciech Szczesny InquiryMarch 16, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly inquired as to the availability of Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
According to Jordan Russell at Calciomercato.com, the Ligue 1 side want to strengthen their team in the summer, but they may struggle to land Szczesny, who is viewed as Gianluigi Buffon's long-term replacement.
Szczesny joined Juventus permanently from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 after two seasons on loan at Roma. Although he is behind Buffon in the pecking order, he has still made 14 Serie A appearances after filling in for the 40-year-old when he has been out with injury.
Buffon has said he expects this to be his last season and that he will retire from football in the summer, unless he wins the UEFA Champions League, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Ben Gladwell at ESPN FC).
Szczesny is expected to replace Buffon, but he can still expect to play the majority of games even if the Italian does not hang up his gloves, according to football writer David Amoyal:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
@milanmelbourne @Milan_Fanatic If Buffon comes back next season my guess is Szczesny starts about 70% of time in all competitions and Buffon gets enough starts in Serie A to pass Maldini
Jonathan Barnett, Szczesny's agent, has also said the goalkeeper will have no problem with Buffon staying at Juve, as shown by Hayters' Simon Collings:
Simon Collings @sr_collings
Szczensy's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has spoken to Tuttosport regarding issues with Buffon staying for another year. “If he renews, it’s no problem for us. Juventus did an incredible deal to buy Szczesny at that price.” Still can't believe he went for £10m in this market.
The Poland international has enjoyed a strong first season at Juventus, and it would be a surprise if he did not step up and take over from Buffon.
Football on BT Sport showed how impressive he has been:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
14 games 👐 10 clean sheets ⛔️ Wojciech Szczesny is having a brilliant debut season at Juventus. https://t.co/CwT02oZwvM
PSG may therefore find it difficult to tempt Szczesny away from Turin. They are also interested in Roma's Alisson, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, per Russell.
The French side's current first choice is Alphonse Areola, who is not viewed as one of Europe's best goalkeepers.
ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson has defended the Frenchman:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Really makes me laugh how many people obsess with PSG “needing” a new GK with Areola “not good enough.” Take a look around, is he really the weak link? PSG have more pressing needs this summer. #PSGREAL #UCL
PSG's transfer strategy this summer will be interesting considering their early exit from the UEFA Champions League. The club have spent heavily in a bid to claim glory in Europe, but they must now decide whether to continue to make headline signings or try to build a team that can deliver the success they crave.
