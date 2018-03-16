Juventus Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Make Wojciech Szczesny Inquiry

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly inquired as to the availability of Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

According to Jordan Russell at Calciomercato.com, the Ligue 1 side want to strengthen their team in the summer, but they may struggle to land Szczesny, who is viewed as Gianluigi Buffon's long-term replacement.



Szczesny joined Juventus permanently from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 after two seasons on loan at Roma. Although he is behind Buffon in the pecking order, he has still made 14 Serie A appearances after filling in for the 40-year-old when he has been out with injury.

Buffon has said he expects this to be his last season and that he will retire from football in the summer, unless he wins the UEFA Champions League, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Ben Gladwell at ESPN FC).

Szczesny is expected to replace Buffon, but he can still expect to play the majority of games even if the Italian does not hang up his gloves, according to football writer David Amoyal:

Jonathan Barnett, Szczesny's agent, has also said the goalkeeper will have no problem with Buffon staying at Juve, as shown by Hayters' Simon Collings:

The Poland international has enjoyed a strong first season at Juventus, and it would be a surprise if he did not step up and take over from Buffon.

Football on BT Sport showed how impressive he has been:

PSG may therefore find it difficult to tempt Szczesny away from Turin. They are also interested in Roma's Alisson, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, per Russell.

The French side's current first choice is Alphonse Areola, who is not viewed as one of Europe's best goalkeepers.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson has defended the Frenchman:

PSG's transfer strategy this summer will be interesting considering their early exit from the UEFA Champions League. The club have spent heavily in a bid to claim glory in Europe, but they must now decide whether to continue to make headline signings or try to build a team that can deliver the success they crave.