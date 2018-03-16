Arsenal Transfer News: Jan Oblak Reportedly Emerges as Top Gunners Target

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly made Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak their top summer transfer target as they seek a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Petr Cech.

Manager Arsene Wenger wants to bring in a top goalkeeper and is keen on Oblak, who has a release clause of £88 million, according to Jorge Garcia at AS (h/t The Sun's Warren Haughton).

Cech has come under scrutiny this season after some high-profile errors. The goalkeeper was at fault for both of Arsenal's goals in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and apologised after the game, via Twitter:

The Arsenal man has made more mistakes that have led to goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues, according to WhoScored.com:

There is a feeling that Cech is coming to the end of his long and distinguished career.

Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade provided a neat summary of his situation:

Meanwhile, Oblak is considered one of the top goalkeepers in Europe and has enjoyed another strong season with Atletico.

WhoScored.com showed how he is leading the way in La Liga:

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge offered a neat comparison between the two goalkeepers:

However, there is some uncertainty over Oblak's contract at Atletico. Club president Enrique Cerezo said in February he thought Oblak had renewed his deal, per Marca. According to Jorge Garcia at AS, though, Oblak has not extended his deal yet, and he remains under contract until 2021.

Arsenal would have to smash their transfer record to bring in Oblak and may struggle to tempt the Slovenian without the offer of UEFA Champions League football. The Gunners look set to miss out on a place in the top four of the Premier League and would have to win the Europa League to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

Atletico, meanwhile, are also still in the hunt for glory in the Europa League but should qualify for the Champions League through their league position. Diego Simeone's side are comfortably second with 10 games left to play.

Los Rojiblancos will also hope they can challenge for the Spanish title next season. They possess the best defence in La Liga this season, with just 12 goals conceded in 28 games, and will want to keep hold of Oblak, who is a key member of their side.