Arsenal Transfer News: Jan Oblak Reportedly Emerges as Top Gunners Target

Arsenal Transfer News: Jan Oblak Reportedly Emerges as Top Gunners TargetMarch 16, 2018
Arsenal have reportedly made Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak their top summer transfer target as they seek a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Petr Cech.
Manager Arsene Wenger wants to bring in a top goalkeeper and is keen on Oblak, who has a release clause of £88 million, according to Jorge Garcia at AS (h/t The Sun's Warren Haughton).
Cech has come under scrutiny this season after some high-profile errors. The goalkeeper was at fault for both of Arsenal's goals in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and apologised after the game, via Twitter:
Petr Cech @PetrCech
If you want to win a game away of home in the best league in the world your GK can’t concede 2 goals like I did today ... it’s simply not possible ... The team fought back but the damage was done .
The Arsenal man has made more mistakes that have led to goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues, according to WhoScored.com:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Petr Cech: Has committed more errors leading to an opposition goal (6) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season For more player stats -- https://t.co/58qVKfoH7P https://t.co/FNYVanGnq0
There is a feeling that Cech is coming to the end of his long and distinguished career.
Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade provided a neat summary of his situation:
Mootaz Chehade @MHChehade
Petr Cech’s a part of the Arsenal problem at the moment, he's been on the way out for a while now. Wonderful keeper in his day, but makes more mistakes than top-drawer saves these days.
Meanwhile, Oblak is considered one of the top goalkeepers in Europe and has enjoyed another strong season with Atletico.
WhoScored.com showed how he is leading the way in La Liga:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Best save success - Europe’s top 5 leagues in 2017/18 🥇 Jan Oblak - 89% 🥈 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 84.1% 🥉 David de Gea - 80.9% https://t.co/qpXq4uh786
Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge offered a neat comparison between the two goalkeepers:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
This makes Oblak having 85 clean sheets with Atleti and he’s still only 25 seem even more incredible... https://t.co/sHIOlOtpNN
However, there is some uncertainty over Oblak's contract at Atletico. Club president Enrique Cerezo said in February he thought Oblak had renewed his deal, per Marca. According to Jorge Garcia at AS, though, Oblak has not extended his deal yet, and he remains under contract until 2021.
Arsenal would have to smash their transfer record to bring in Oblak and may struggle to tempt the Slovenian without the offer of UEFA Champions League football. The Gunners look set to miss out on a place in the top four of the Premier League and would have to win the Europa League to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.
Atletico, meanwhile, are also still in the hunt for glory in the Europa League but should qualify for the Champions League through their league position. Diego Simeone's side are comfortably second with 10 games left to play.
Los Rojiblancos will also hope they can challenge for the Spanish title next season. They possess the best defence in La Liga this season, with just 12 goals conceded in 28 games, and will want to keep hold of Oblak, who is a key member of their side.
