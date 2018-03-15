Tiger Woods Laughs After Making 71-Foot Putt at 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

Tiger Woods tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' putter was red hot Thursday in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and that was most apparent on the par-three seventh hole.

As seen in the following video courtesy of the PGA Tour, Woods drained a birdie putt from 71 feet away, prompting a celebratory laugh and grin, followed by enthusistic cheers from the spectators:

That putt gave Tiger a score of four-under on the day and put him all alone in first place at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Bay Hill, Florida.

While Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, he has a ton of momentum on his side after finishing second in last week's Valspar Championship.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

