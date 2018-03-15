Lakers News: Luke Walton 'Loves' Argument Between Isaiah Thomas, Julius Randle

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Isaiah Thomas #7 and Julius Randle #30 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate during the game against the Sacramento Kings on February 24, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle and guard Isaiah Thomas had to be separated during a shouting match in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Lakers coach Luke Walton, that's just fine with him.

"I didn't see what it was about; I like it, though," Walton told reporters after the game. "I told them afterward, I love it. As long as they're open-minded and whatever they were arguing about, they get it figured out.

"We have been trying to get our guys to talk [on defense] all year long, and if it is a heated conversation, that means it is two people that are passionate about something, and we will take that on our team any day."

Randle and Thomas got into a heated verbal argument in the third quarter during a timeout, with center Brook Lopez standing between the two. Lopez and Lonzo Ball later approached Randle, who had grown incensed with Thomas for reasons neither would divulge to the media.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

