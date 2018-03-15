Lakers News: Luke Walton 'Loves' Argument Between Isaiah Thomas, Julius Randle

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle and guard Isaiah Thomas had to be separated during a shouting match in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Lakers coach Luke Walton, that's just fine with him.

"I didn't see what it was about; I like it, though," Walton told reporters after the game. "I told them afterward, I love it. As long as they're open-minded and whatever they were arguing about, they get it figured out.

"We have been trying to get our guys to talk [on defense] all year long, and if it is a heated conversation, that means it is two people that are passionate about something, and we will take that on our team any day."

Randle and Thomas got into a heated verbal argument in the third quarter during a timeout, with center Brook Lopez standing between the two. Lopez and Lonzo Ball later approached Randle, who had grown incensed with Thomas for reasons neither would divulge to the media.

