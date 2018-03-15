Andres Iniesta Confirms China Offer, Considering Barcelona Departure

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is considering an offer to play in the Chinese Super League after the end of the current season and has six weeks to decide whether to leave the Catalan club, per Rik Sharma for Reuters (via the Daily Mail).

"I must decide before April 30 whether to stay at Barcelona or go to China," he said during a post-match interview on Wednesday. "I have to weigh up which is best for me and for the club."



Lluis Miguelsanz for Sport first reported that the 33-year-old had a "formal offer" from Tianjin Quanjian back in February, although the club have since denied this, releasing a statement declaring the "reports are untrue," per Dom Farrell for Goal.

Iniesta did not name the Chinese club in question when informing reporters of his offer, but a move away from Barcelona is available to the Spaniard, as his current manager, Ernesto Valverde, also confirmed.

"I don't know [what he will do], it's a very personal decision, he has to decide," Valverde said, per Sharma. "He has his reasons and will decide what's best for him."



That Iniesta is even considering a move might come as a shock to Barcelona fans, since he signed a "lifetime" contract with the club as recently as October 2017, the first of its kind at the Camp Nou, per Barcelona's official website.

In a statement, Iniesta said the contract meant he was "staying at my home" and "could never be anywhere better then here."

The World Cup winner was a starter in Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, helping his side reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Antonio Conte's team. It was the 31st game of the season in all competitions in which Iniesta has featured, and only two of these have been substitute appearances.

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

But despite being a major component of the Barcelona team, which is still on for an unbeaten La Liga season and a famous treble, Iniesta has not yet decided what his next career move will be.

The fans will be hoping their club legend—he has played more than 400 times for Barcelona and won 17 La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles—remains at the Camp Nou, but in the meantime can only echo Valverde's hopeful statement.

"I'm not thinking of a Barcelona without Andres Iniesta," he said, per Sharma, "because right now we have a Barcelona with Andres Iniesta."