Jim Caviezel Takes Team Photo with Royals, Filling in for Bench Coach Dale Sveum

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals had a famous face in their dugout prior to Wednesday's spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

Per the Associated Press, actor Jim Caviezel filled in as the Royals bench coach for a team photo with Dale Sveum absent because of a doctor's appointment for a stiff neck.

"I think it's more humbling for me to pop into a picture and impersonate some guy," he said. "I enjoyed it, just getting into a team photo. How many times would you ever be on a MLB field?"

Caviezel, who starred in the CBS television series Person of Interest, received an invitation to Kansas City's spring camp from Mike Sweeney. He also took part in batting practice with the team.

Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy had some fun with Caviezel's most famous role in The Passion of The Christ after the game.

"Jesus was in our dugout, watching over us a little bit," Kennedy said.