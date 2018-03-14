Jim Caviezel Takes Team Photo with Royals, Filling in for Bench Coach Dale Sveum

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Jim Caviezel of 'Person of Interest' attends New York Comic Con 2015 - Day 4 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals had a famous face in their dugout prior to Wednesday's spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

Per the Associated Press, actor Jim Caviezel filled in as the Royals bench coach for a team photo with Dale Sveum absent because of a doctor's appointment for a stiff neck.

"I think it's more humbling for me to pop into a picture and impersonate some guy," he said. "I enjoyed it, just getting into a team photo. How many times would you ever be on a MLB field?"

Caviezel, who starred in the CBS television series Person of Interest, received an invitation to Kansas City's spring camp from Mike Sweeney. He also took part in batting practice with the team.

Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy had some fun with Caviezel's most famous role in The Passion of The Christ after the game.

"Jesus was in our dugout, watching over us a little bit," Kennedy said.

