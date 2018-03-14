Carlos Hyde's Old Tweet Ripping Cleveland Sports Found After Rumored Browns Move

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Shortly after reports of running back Carlos Hyde agreeing to a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Browns hit the internet on Wednesday, an old tweet from Hyde resurfaced as well. 

As seen in the following tweet from July 2011, Hyde ripped the Cleveland sports scene:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Browns and Hyde agreed to a three-year deal worth more than $15 million.

Hyde was set to enter his sophomore season at Ohio State when he posted the tweet.

It's difficult to argue with the validity of the tweet at the time, as the Browns were coming off a 5-11 season and would go 4-12 in 2011.

Also, the Cleveland Indians went 80-82 and missed the playoffs in 2011, while the Cleveland Cavaliers went 19-63 in 2010-11 and 21-45 in 2011-12.

The Indians have since reached a World Series and the Cavs have won an NBA championship, but the Browns went 0-16 last season and have won just a single game over the past two campaigns.

Hyde will be a key factor in making the Browns less "horrible" in 2018.

