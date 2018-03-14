Chelsea Reportedly Eye Juventus Star Kwadwo Asamoah on Free Transfer

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention from Juventus star Alex Sandro to his team-mate Kwadwo Asamoah.

According to the Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo, the Blues are hoping to land him on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Sandro—whose form has dropped off since he came close to joining Chelsea last summer—has decided to remain in Turin.

Napoli, Inter Milan and Galatasaray are also thought to be interested in Asamoah, with the latter likely to provide the stiffest competition. The Ghanaian is said to prefer a move away from Serie A if he does not sign a new deal with Juventus—who want him to stay—and the Turkish outfit have already made contact with him.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte signed Asamoah for the Bianconeri in 2012, though the 29-year-old has often been held back from becoming a key figure in the side because of injury.

BeIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti questioned manager Massimiliano Allegri's decision to bring him on in Juve's UEFA Champions League second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, though the BBC's John Bennett was pleased to see him:

Asamoah, along with fellow substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner, had an instant impact, allowing the Old Lady to revert to a back four and stretch the flanks.

Juve quickly scored twice in quick succession to overcome Spurs and book their place in the quarter-final.

Italian football expert David Amoyal hailed Asamoah:

His injury record could be something of a concern, but that would be mitigated by being a free transfer. He'd be a strong alternative to Marcos Alonso on the left.

Asamoah is an energetic, dynamic and powerful presence, which is perhaps why he has often been used as a left-back during his time with Juve, but he's versatile, having arrived as a central midfielder.

He's also technically gifted and possesses excellent distribution, which allows him to dominate games when given the opportunity.

Sandro is capable of great things, but even after his alarming dip in form, he'd still be an expensive purchase. It appears he is committed to Juve's cause, and Asamoah could be a shrewd acquisition.