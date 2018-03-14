Harry Kane Ruled out for a Month with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Bournemouth

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be sidelined for a month after suffering damage to the lateral ligaments in his right ankle against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The England frontman came off after 34 minutes of Spurs' 4-1 win at the Vitality Stadium, and the club confirmed the extent of Kane's setback on Wednesday:

Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea City will be the first fixture on Tottenham's upcoming slate that Kane misses, while he's also now set to be absent for trips to Chelsea and Stoke City.

He'll be hopeful of returning in time for the meeting with Premier League leaders Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 14.

Alasdair Gold of Football.London related Kane's most recent knock against past examples, in which case he could be back in action sooner than that:

The 24-year-old is on track to challenge for a third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot after netting 34 times this season, but his absence may give joint-leader, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, the chance to pull clear.

England's 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations will also be affected by Kane's injury, with the player also poised to miss back-to-back friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy on Friday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 27.

Ben Pearce of ESPN FC highlighted the need for Kane, one of the deadliest strikers in Europe in recent times, to regain fitness in time for a particularly testing period:

Tottenham are third in the Premier League, five points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, offering some comfort in the race for a top-four finish, but meetings with the Blues and City in quick succession sit as a threat on the horizon.

The north Londoners will prefer to have the consistency of Kane in attack for those matchups, but Heung-Min Son looks the likely option to be granted more freedom through the middle while he recovers.