Manchester City Transfer News: Aaron Martin Addresses Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Espanyol full-back and reported Manchester City, Manchester United and Napoli transfer target Aaron Martin has admitted he could leave his current club in the summer.

The Spaniard told Marca (via TalkSport) he's happy in Catalonia, but he can't predict what the future has in store:

"I do not know what will happen in summer, but now I'm happy here.

"I don’t concern myself with what is being said in the media as I am happy at Espanyol, I don’t know the future but nobody does.

"The team are playing well currently and have a good dynamic, we have not lost in seven games and are approaching every game with positivity."

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

The 20-year-old is the latest in a long line of promising full-backs to emerge from La Liga and does most of his damage from the left side of the pitch. Despite his youth, he's already regarded as one of the best at his position in his country.

Martin is something of a throwback, as he appears to prefer the defensive work over contributing in attack. He has all of the physical ability needed to be a top-flight full-back in the modern game and is an excellent crosser of the ball, but it's his tackling and willingness to track back that stand out the most.

Here's a look at some of his top highlights from last season:

City manager Pep Guardiola places a high emphasis on the full-back position, which is why he bought Benjamin Mendy last summer. The Frenchman has missed the bulk of the current season due to injury, however, forcing the Sky Blues to convert Fabian Deph into a defender.

A healthy Mendy is expected to start at the position, but Guardiola prefers to have two solid options at every position―on the other side of the pitch, both Kyle Walker and Danilo can provide quality starts.

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Martin still has tons of room for growth and could be the perfect backup to Mendy, who is three years older and further along in his development. It's unclear how long it will take for the former AS Monaco man to get back to his best―if he ever does―and having another high-upside option ready on the bench would be a great alternative.

Espanyol will fight tooth-and-nail to keep hold of their rising starlet, but all La Liga players come with a buy-out clause, so if the Citizens want to land Martin, they can.

These latest comments indicate he could be open to a switch, and a step up in competition would be the next logical step in his career. Espanyol are at best a midtable side in La Liga, and there's only so much he can learn at the club.