Jimmy Graham Rumors: Saints Targeting TE After Re-Signing Drew Brees

Bill Haber/Associated Press

Drew Brees may not be the only star the New Orleans Saints are looking to bring back this offseason.

After NFL Network's Jane Slater and Ian Rapoport broke the news Tuesday that the team had reached an agreement on a two-year deal for the quarterback, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that New Orleans' attention will now shift to Jimmy Graham.

Graham, a third-round pick by the Saints in 2010, spent the first five years of his career in New Orleans before being traded along with a fourth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks during the 2015 offseason for center Max Unger and a first-round pick.

After scoring eight touchdowns combined in his first two seasons with the Seahawks, the dynamic tight end found the end zone 10 times last year, a total he met or surpassed three times in New Orleans. However, his 520 yards were the fewest since his rookie season, and his 9.1 yards per reception were a career low.

The 6'7", 265-pound Graham, who is coming off two straight Pro Bowl selections, provided a nice target for Russell Wilson but never managed to make the same impact in Seattle that he did in New Orleans.

Graham turned into one of the game's elite tight ends while catching passes from Brees. He racked up 4,752 yards in five years with the Saints (despite just 356 yards as a rookie) and averaged 10 touchdowns per season.

New Orleans was on the verge of an NFC Championship Game appearance with Coby Fleener (295 yards and two touchdowns) as its top tight end, so adding Graham to the mix would figure to strengthen an already talented team.