Star Lotulelei Reportedly to Sign 5-Year Contract with Bills in Free Agency

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

Carolina Panthers' Star Lotulelei (98) takes the field during defensive introductions before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The Falcons won 33-16. (AP photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

After spending the first five years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has found a new home. 

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Lotulelei is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Signing with Buffalo allows Lotulelei to reunite with Sean McDermott, who served as the Panthers defensive coordinator from 2011-16.

In 2017, the 6'2", 315-pound lineman had 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. He recorded 140 tackles and 11.5 sacks in his five seasons with Carolina.

Defensive tackle was a big question mark for the Bills entering this offseason. The team traded veteran Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, and impending free agent Kyle Williams' future with the team was up in the air—although now it seems as though his fate in Buffalo is set. 

Lotulelei doesn't have a Pro Bowl-caliber resume at this stage in his career, but at 28 years old, the Bills are hoping the best is yet to come.

