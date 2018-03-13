Neymar Reportedly Wants Real Madrid Move Before World Cup Amid Nike Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly wants his father to help him secure a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid before the start of the World Cup on June 14, and kit manufacturers Nike could also play a part in financing the deal.

According to Sport (h/t MailOnline's Daniel Matthews), Neymar does not want uncertainty over his future affecting his performances during the tournament and his father—also his agent—is said to have met with Real ahead of a potential €400 million move.

AS' Manu Sainz reported Nike could capitalise on Real's failure to agree a new sponsorship deal with Adidas and in doing so play a "highly instrumental" role in engineering a switch from Paris to Madrid for Neymar.

The article made AS' cover:

According to Matthews, the headline reads: "Nike hold the key for Neymar...they could finance part of his deal in move to Madrid."

The Brazilian is a key athlete for the brand, as is Los Blancos talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, and pairing them up at Real in a Nike-manufactured kit would be a major boon for the company.

Real still have two years left on their deal with Adidas, but it is believed that could be terminated beforehand were Nike prepared to take over.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has been asked about the possibility of Neymar arriving, per ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia:

"They [PSG] paid €222 million, that's what it is," Zidane added. "When I was bought [by Real Madrid] they paid €72 million or something like that and I thought it was crazy. Ten years later it's €222 million...in 10 years' time or even earlier than that, they might spend €400 million."

Neymar racked up 68 goals and 52 assists during his time in La Liga with Barcelona, and prior to fracturing his metatarsal he was proving to be a similarly dominant force in Ligue 1 with PSG, per ESPN Stats & Info:

He looks to be a ready-made candidate to inherit Ronaldo's throne at the Santiago Bernabeu were he to go there, but after just one season PSG likely won't be open to letting him leave even for a profit, particularly given they've not managed to achieve their goal of European success.

What's more, Nike are the manufacturers of PSG's kit. Should it attempt to help facilitate a move away from the club for the club's star player, it could have significant ramifications for its own deal with Les Parisiens.