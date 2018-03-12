WWE Announces 1st-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Following the success of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, WWE announced Monday night on Raw it will hold the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

Moolah was a four-time women's champion in WWE, and her most recent reign came in 1999 after she had turned 75 years old.

Asuka is already locked in for a women's title match at WrestleMania 34, and it appears she'll challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live Championship. Alexa Bliss will almost certainly put the Raw Women's Championship on the line as well.

The fact that WWE can have two women's championship bouts and also hold a Battle Royal is a testament to the growth of the women's division. The match should also be a great showcase for a wrestler who may not regularly be in the title scene on Raw or SmackDown Live.

