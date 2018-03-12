John Cena Challenges The Undertaker to WWE WrestleMania 34 Match, Rips His Ego

With no other clear path to WrestleMania 34, John Cena issued another challenge to The Undertaker.

Cena was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the WWE Championship in a six-pack challenge at Fastlane on Sunday night. As a result, the 16-time world champion said it looked like he'd have to attend WrestleMania 34 as a fan.

With nothing to lose, Cena called out The Deadman, which WWE shared on Twitter:

Cena didn't hold back, telling the WWE Universe that The Undertaker was the party responsible for preventing a potential WrestleMania 34 match from happening. From there, he quipped The Undertaker isn't broken down physically; otherwise, he "wouldn't be posting workout videos on [his] wife's Instagram."

Cena's promo is likely to elicit a strong response from The Undertaker, and he may have bitten off more than he can chew at WrestleMania.

