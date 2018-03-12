John Cena Challenges The Undertaker to WWE WrestleMania 34 Match, Rips His Ego

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

With no other clear path to WrestleMania 34, John Cena issued another challenge to The Undertaker.

Cena was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the WWE Championship in a six-pack challenge at Fastlane on Sunday night. As a result, the 16-time world champion said it looked like he'd have to attend WrestleMania 34 as a fan.

With nothing to lose, Cena called out The Deadman, which WWE shared on Twitter:

Cena didn't hold back, telling the WWE Universe that The Undertaker was the party responsible for preventing a potential WrestleMania 34 match from happening. From there, he quipped The Undertaker isn't broken down physically; otherwise, he "wouldn't be posting workout videos on [his] wife's Instagram."

Cena's promo is likely to elicit a strong response from The Undertaker, and he may have bitten off more than he can chew at WrestleMania.