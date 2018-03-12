Report: OT Cordy Glenn Traded to Bengals; Bills Swap 1st-Round Draft Picks

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired veteran offensive tackle Cordy Glenn from the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Monday.

The MMQB's Albert Breer also reported on the details of the draft pick compensation each team will receive as part of the trade:

Glenn battled injuries throughout 2017, and the Bills placed him on injured reserve in December after he appeared in six games. An ankle injury also hampered his availability during the 2016 season, when he missed five games.

Despite any concerns about Glenn's durability, he's a sensible addition for the Bengals after their offensive line was an area of weakness in 2017.

Cincinnati lost Kevin Zeitler and Andrew Whitworth in free agency last offseason, and Cincinnati failed to adequately replace them. The Bengals allowed 40 sacks, which tied for 13th in the NFL. Football Outsiders ranked Cincinnati's offensive line 24th in adjusted line yards and 20th in adjusted sack rate.

2015 first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi hasn't progressed as expected, while Clint Boling is more suited to guard than tackle, despite his strong performance at tackle toward the end of the 2017 season.

Glenn gives the Bengals an immediate upgrade at left tackle, though this move comes at a cost for Cincinnati. The team is now on the hook for the remainder of the five-year, $65 million extension Glenn signed with the Bills in 2016.

Still, adding a proven blocker such as Glenn addresses a big need for the Bengals.

The Bills, meanwhile, continue to maneuver around the NFL draft after they received a third-round pick from the Cleveland Browns by trading Tyrod Taylor.

Having the 12th overall pick should allow the team to have a better selection of quarterbacks in the first round if that's how it wants to replace Taylor. General manager Brandon Beane should also have the trade assets required to move even higher up in the draft in order to select one of the top passers available.

According to Spotrac, Buffalo also frees up $4.85 million in salary cap space with the Glenn trade. the team now has a little over $39.7 million to spend this offseason.