Report: OT Cordy Glenn Traded to Bengals; Bills Swap 1st-Round Draft Picks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Cordy Glenn #77 of the Buffalo Bills watches game action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Era Field on October 22, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Tampa Bay 30-27. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired veteran offensive tackle Cordy Glenn from the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Monday.

The MMQB's Albert Breer also reported on the details of the draft pick compensation each team will receive as part of the trade:

Glenn battled injuries throughout 2017, and the Bills placed him on injured reserve in December after he appeared in six games. An ankle injury also hampered his availability during the 2016 season, when he missed five games.

Despite any concerns about Glenn's durability, he's a sensible addition for the Bengals after their offensive line was an area of weakness in 2017.

Cincinnati lost Kevin Zeitler and Andrew Whitworth in free agency last offseason, and Cincinnati failed to adequately replace them. The Bengals allowed 40 sacks, which tied for 13th in the NFL. Football Outsiders ranked Cincinnati's offensive line 24th in adjusted line yards and 20th in adjusted sack rate.

2015 first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi hasn't progressed as expected, while Clint Boling is more suited to guard than tackle, despite his strong performance at tackle toward the end of the 2017 season.

Glenn gives the Bengals an immediate upgrade at left tackle, though this move comes at a cost for Cincinnati. The team is now on the hook for the remainder of the five-year, $65 million extension Glenn signed with the Bills in 2016.

Still, adding a proven blocker such as Glenn addresses a big need for the Bengals.

The Bills, meanwhile, continue to maneuver around the NFL draft after they received a third-round pick from the Cleveland Browns by trading Tyrod Taylor.

Having the 12th overall pick should allow the team to have a better selection of quarterbacks in the first round if that's how it wants to replace Taylor. General manager Brandon Beane should also have the trade assets required to move even higher up in the draft in order to select one of the top passers available.

According to Spotrac, Buffalo also frees up $4.85 million in salary cap space with the Glenn trade. the team now has a little over $39.7 million to spend this offseason.

Related

    A-Rob Doesn’t Think Torn ACL Will Keep Him from Multi-Year Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    A-Rob Doesn’t Think Torn ACL Will Keep Him from Multi-Year Deal

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Seahawks Players Post Vid of Fan Ripping Them for Kneeling

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks Players Post Vid of Fan Ripping Them for Kneeling

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Reaching Out to Brees

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Teams Reaching Out to Brees

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chiefs Release 5-Time Pro Bowler Hali

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs Release 5-Time Pro Bowler Hali

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report