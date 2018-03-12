Barcelona Transfer News: Andre Gomes Fuels Summer Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Andre Gomes has added fuel to transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan, describing his time with Barcelona as "a bit of a hell" and admitting he sometimes doesn't want to leave his house.

The 24-year-old gave an interview to Panenka (via Goal's Chris Burton) in which he opened up on the difficult time he's had in Catalonia:

"The first six months were pretty good but then things changed.

"Maybe it's not the correct word but it turned into a bit of a hell, because I started to feel more pressure. With pressure I feel fine, but with pressure on myself, I don't. The feeling that I have during games is bad.

[…] "On more than one occasion, I didn't want to leave my house. Because people look at you, having the fear of going on the street out of shame.

"My friends tell me I am going with the handbrake on. I close myself off. I don't take the frustration I have out. Then I don't talk to anybody, I don't bother anyone. It is like I feel ashamed."

Per the report, both the Red Devils and Rossoneri are said to be keen on a summer move.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Gomes joined the Blaugrana from Valencia in 2016, coming off a solid showing at Euro 2016 and a good campaign in La Liga. The Portugal international was regarded as a top talent, but after a promising start, his form quickly deteriorated.

His playing time soon dropped, and the fickle Barcelona fans turned on him. He's been unable to win them over since and is jeered regularly whenever he takes to the pitch.

It happened again in the win over Atletico Madrid to the frustration of manager Ernesto Valverde, per sportswriter Samuel Marsden:

Gomes has been far from terrible, providing solid depth and versatility from the bench. He has also filled in as a starter in cup matches or when the top stars needed a break and held his own in all of those appearances.

While many of the more vocal fans have made Gomes' time with the club difficult, there are those who feel bad for the former Valencia man as well:

An exit seems inevitable at this point, however. Gomes clearly isn't happy in Catalonia, and many of the fans―as well as the Catalan media―have been relentless in their attempts to get him out of the club.

He could find his form again with a change of scenery given the fact he's still just 24 years old. That could make him a tremendous value signing this summer, and for a club with deep pockets, a risk well worth taking.

Barcelona's asking price likely won't be high as this situation needs to be resolved soon. While it's unfortunate how Gomes' time at the Camp Nou has played out, a timely split would be best for all parties involved.