WWE Star Jeff Hardy Reportedly Arrested for DWI

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star Jeff Hardy was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in North Carolina, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

He was arrested and then shortly released on Saturday evening, and he will have to appear in Cabarrus County Court in April.

The 40-year-old wrestler has been out of action since picking up an injury in September.

Hardy, who has been in and out of WWE since the 1990s, underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in October. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, he has been cleared by his surgeon but is just waiting on clearance from WWE doctors to return.

However, he is yet to get back in the ring as he tries to get healthy for WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the weekend's arrest is another negative mark on his career outside of wrestling. Hardy was also arrested in 2009 for drug possession, eventually serving a 10-day jail sentence.

Although the details are not yet known for the latest run-in, it could potentially delay the former WWE champion's return to the spotlight.