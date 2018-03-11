WWE Fastlane 2018 Matches: Results Guaranteed to Disappoint Fans

Credit: WWE.com

One of the final stops on the road to WWE WrestleMania 34, Fastlane on Sunday provides SmackDown Live with one last chance to fine-tune its plans for the biggest show of the year.

However, not every match on the card is going to leave fans feeling satisfied.

While a number of bouts feature competitors whom spectators will be pleased to see win whatever the outcome, there are some that do not fall into that category.

Here's a look at the bouts that are bound to leave fans disappointed.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

WWE has made the right decision in making sure Shinsuke Nakamura competes on pay-per-view before he competes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania—but his choice of opponent is a mistake.

No matter what happens at Fastlane, fans will be upset.

The company had much smarter options than Rusev when it came to an opponent who would put over Nakamura without there being any sort of comeback from supporters.

Although WWE has failed to properly take advantage of the Rusev Day gimmick, which grew in popularity in the early part of 2018, his impending loss here makes little sense.

The company should be properly building the Bulgarian so he can at least have a WrestleMania to remember, potentially alongside his ally, Aiden English.

But all that will happen on Sunday is that Nakamura will go over. And once again, Rusev will be left floundering without any clear direction.

That has to change.

Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Live is undoubtedly stronger when Randy Orton is not only competing in high-profile matches but winning on a regular basis too.

The same can be said for Bobby Roode, so it's unfortunate one of them will come up short at Fastlane on Sunday night.

Their feud over the United States Championship has yet to get going and will probably continue through to WrestleMania. Expect Jinder Mahal to be added to the mix then as well.

But for now, it's a shame one of the blue brand's better stars will come up short. Perhaps WWE would have been better served holding off on this until WrestleMania.

In terms of a likely winner, having Roode retain the belt would be the right decision. Whether the company agrees remains to be seen.

The Usos vs. The New Day

There is no doubting who WWE's premier tag team is, so by that logic, it would be unfair to take the SmackDown tag titles away from The Usos just before WrestleMania.

Of all WWE's champions, Jimmy and Jey most deserve to enter the biggest pay-per-view of the year with gold given the past 12 months they have had.

Will the promotion see it that way?

There's a real chance The New Day could be the team to go into the show as tag team champions, and if that is the case, fans would be disheartened.

Furthermore, if The Usos win, it leaves the tag division in an interesting position going into 'Mania.

Could WWE have held off on rekindling this rivalry until The Showcase of the Immortals given it features the blue brand's most popular teams?