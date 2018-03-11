Juventus Transfer News: Fabinho Wanted in Latest Summer Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Monaco midfielder Fabinho at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is seeking to broker a deal to land the Brazilian, as they view him as an ideal long-term successor to Sami Khedira in midfield.

The report noted that Manchester United also hold an interest in Fabinho, although Juventus believe they can pull this one off as they have a strong relationship with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

"Mendes also shares a close relationship with the Old Trafford club, which makes Juventus their first true competitor for him," the report stated.

It appears as though Juventus will seek to improve their midfield options at the end of the season, as a deal is reportedly also in the pipeline to sign Emre Can from Liverpool. The Reds midfielder's contract is set to run out at the end of 2017-18.

Fabinho would be a costly acquisition, as he's established himself as one of European football's most forceful midfield operators in recent years at Monaco. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe suggested the Brazilian would be capable of making the step up to a better league:

Initially, Fabinho was a right-back when he arrived at Monaco, although during recent seasons, he's developed into a fully fledged midfielder.

That's been to the benefit of his current side, as he was a crucial figure in their remarkable title-winning season in 2016-17. Fabinho would break up opposition attacks, clatter forward with the ball and make positive passes when he did get towards the sharp end of the pitch.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

After that glorious campaign, some of Monaco's best players were pillaged by giants of the European game. Despite speculation about his position, Fabinho remained and continues to be the team's central conductor.

As noted by Jonathan Johnson, it appears as though the Ligue 1 side are on the cusp of a crucial summer, in which Fabinho will leave:

Juventus would be an intriguing option for Fabinho, although there's little doubt he'd make a big impression in Serie A.

While Can coming in would potentially boost Juve's options in midfield Blaise Matuidi, Claudio Marchisio and Khedira are all 30 or older. Some long-term plans need to be put in place, and in Fabinho, who is 24, they would be investing in exactly that.

In addition to his many qualities, the Brazilian has also chipped in with a number of goals during his time at Monaco:

The principality club have shown in recent seasons that, for the right type of money, they are happy to let their biggest players leave. Given he stuck around last summer, surely an exit is inevitable for Fabinho this time around.

Juventus would have to break the bank to get Fabinho, as he's an excellent footballer who can get even better in the future. But his talent, adaptability and winning mentality would make him a fine acquisition in the summer.