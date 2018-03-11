Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Chase Alex Sandro in Latest Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try and tempt Alex Sandro away from Juventus in the summer with a lucrative contract offer.

According to Steve Bates of the Sunday People (h/t the Daily Mirror), the Red Devils will make a move for the Brazil international at the end of the season and are willing to include the out-of-favour Matteo Darmian as part of the deal.

Bates' report said the 27-year-old would cost as much as £70 million, although United are reportedly not deterred by that valuation.

"United might face a struggle to prise the South American star out of Turin but would double his current wage to £145,000-a-week," Bates noted.

As noted in the report, Ashley Young has been filling in at Old Trafford at left-back this term, and while he's done a decent job at times, an upgrade is required in the summer. Manager Jose Mourinho is also said to be keen to keep Luke Shaw at the club despite a potential new arrival in the position.

Sandro has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the past couple of windows, but the Blues are said to have been put off by the asking price of Juventus, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

The high valuation makes sense, as Sandro has become one of the standout performers in his position in world football. As these numbers from OptaPaolo last month illustrate, the Brazilian has been a lucky charm of sorts for Juve this term:

After so much speculation about his future, there were times earlier in the campaign when Sandro did appear a little distracted. But he's battled back to form well in recent weeks, as Juventus have taken control of the Serie A title race and marched into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The full-back is irrepressible when he's at full flight. Sandro raids forward with aggression and incision, delivering dangerous crosses into the penalty area and linking with his team-mates high up on the flank.

What makes Sandro so special, though, is that he is not a player to shirk defensive responsibility, as he'll always show tremendous appetite to recover position and win tackles.

As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News following United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, it's clear Young still does have something to offer:

The 32-year-old is defensively diligent and will work relentlessly for the cause, and in games when United have a lot of defending to do, he can be ideal. But going forward, he doesn't provide the type of penetration or balance the team needs.

Sandro would do. The Brazilian would be an expensive acquisition, but he'd give United a big upgrade in what has been a problem position for the team at times this season. The Red Devils clearly boast the financial might to tempt the player into switch, although convincing Juve to cash in on such a key man would be a challenge.