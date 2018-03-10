5-Star WR Prospect Jordan Whittington Commits to Texas over Texas A&M

Credit: 247Sports

Coveted class of 2019 wide receiver Jordan Whittington announced Saturday he's committed to play college football at Texas.

Whittington confirmed his selection of the Longhorns on Twitter:

The Cuero High School standout is a 5-star prospect and the No. 26 overall recruit among next year's incoming group, based on 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the class' fourth-best receiver and the third-best player from the state of Texas.

He further discussed his decision, and the role Longhorns head coach Tom Herman played in it, with Nick Krueger of Rivals.

"Coach Herman, I see what he's trying to do out there and I believe in it," Whittington said. "And I love the environment, since I have to be there for three to four years. I also love the offensive style and what they've done with slots in the past."

The wideout also received scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M and several other high-profile schools before choosing Texas, per 247Sports.

It's a massive early get for the Longhorns to help set the stage for what Herman hopes will develop into a marquee group in 2019. 247Sports lists their class at No. 19 so far for next year.