Luke Walton, Lonzo Ball Criticize Jamal Murray's Actions vs. Lakers

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton took exception to Jamal Murray's actions at the end of Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, Walton said Murray was being "disrespectful" when the Nuggets guard directed comments toward the Lakers bench after he stole a pass late in the fourth quarter.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball didn't want to address what Murray said.

"I don't know, I don't really worry about Jamal Murray," Ball commented. "Like I said, ain't nobody worried about him."

This is the second time Murray has drawn the Lakers' ire at the end of a game. He went up to Ball and dribbled around him in the final seconds of Denver's 115-100 win Dec. 2.

Julius Randle appeared to shove Murray after that incident, drawing a foul before the clock ran out. Murray admitted after the December game he may have gone too far.

"I may have taken it too far. It was a bad play by me," he told reporters. "The energy was so great and we had such a great game. Like I said, I may have taken it too far but the energy was great and I felt like we could do anything we wanted."

Ball noted after Friday's game that the Lakers remembered Murray's previous actions.

Murray did lead the Nuggets with 22 points and eight assists in the win. Ball contributed 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who have lost two of their last three contests after a five-game winning streak.