Paul Pogba Ruled out of Manchester United vs. Liverpool Due to Injury

Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United's showdown in the Premier League against Liverpool on Saturday.

Reports surfaced on Friday that the Frenchman had picked up a knock, and the Red Devils confirmed ahead of the match he won't be involved:

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, Pogba was assessed on Saturday morning, but he was deemed not fit enough to play:

Per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, an update was provided by Jose Mourinho ahead of the game:

It was reported by Dawson on Friday that the midfielder pulled up in training on Friday and was unable to finish the session.

While matches between United and Liverpool are still considered the biggest in the English game by plenty, the decision not to risk Pogba is a smart one from Mourinho.

United will be keen to finish in second in the Premier League this season ahead of their Merseyside rivals, but they are involved in two other competitions that they still have a chance of winning.

In the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the Red Devils face Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 tie after the first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Additionally, United face Brighton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup the following weekend.

Pogba has been in inconsistent form of late, and as reports of his omission started to spread the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle couldn't resist a joke:

The Frenchman has played in a two-man and three-man midfield in recent weeks, although he's been unable to stamp his authority on games in trademark style. Pogba has made bad decisions in possession, is defensively not switched on and has slowed down United's attacking play.

Still, the raw ability he possesses can decide even contests, something the clash with Liverpool promises to be. United are also without forward Anthony Martial for the contest.