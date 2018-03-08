Steve Kerr Invited to Town Hall on Gun Violence; Dismisses Arming Teachers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will attend a town hall meeting Monday at Newark Memorial High School in Newark, California, to discuss gun violence.

Kerr discussed the meeting with reporters Thursday before the Warriors played the San Antonio Spurs, and he dismissed the idea of arming teachers to solve the problem, sarcastically replying they should "have tanks."

The Mercury News' Mark Medina shared Kerr's comments:

According to Medina, California Representative Ro Khanna extended the invitation to Kerr.

Kerr has been outspoken in the past about the need for gun control. He drew a parallel to the automobile industry last November, outlining the various safety improvements over a period of years that have been made to make cars safer.

Following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people, Kerr lamented the general inaction of those in power to address the issue.

"Nothing has been done," he said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools. It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theatre. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything."

Kerr also praised the students of Stoneman Douglas who have pushed politicians to enact gun control legislation, calling their movement "heroic" and "heartfelt."