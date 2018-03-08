PSG Reportedly Eyeing Antonio Conte as Unai Emery Replacement After UCL Exit

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made contact with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as they look to secure a successor for current boss Unai Emery, who is expected to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe (via MailOnline's James Dutton), PSG's recent UEFA Champions League exit has effectively sealed Emery's fate and an approach has already been made to Conte, with the French giants contacting his brother, Gianluca, and arranging to meet his agent, Federico Pastorello, next week.

L'Equipe's report added Conte is likely to leave Chelsea at the end of 2017-18 and would be open to taking the PSG job "for both monetary and competitive reasons."



PSG went into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday already trailing 3-1 and were knocked out of the competition as they lost 2-1 at the Parc des Princes.

It means another season has gone by in which the Paris outfit have failed to make a splash on the European stage, per the Telegraph's Paul Hayward:

Emery's PSG have a 14-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and look set to regain the French title, but it looks as though domestic success will not be enough to save the Spaniard's job.

Since Tuesday's defeat rumours have been swirling concerning Emery's future.

Per RMC Sport (via ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson), there is even a suggestion he could be ousted before the end of the season, while Mauricio Pochettino has also been named as a potential replacement:

The convincing aspect of the link to Conte is that it does seem likely the 48-year-old will be available to hire in the summer, although he has been heavily linked with a return to the Italian national team, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t the Associated Press, via the Guardian).



Conte has enormous pedigree having won league titles in Italy and in England, while he also has experience of dealing with big-name players.

A potential drawback for PSG is that the Italian manager does not have a great record in cup competitions, most significantly the Champions League.

Domestic success is almost a given at PSG such is the superiority of their squad compared to the rest of Ligue 1.

A Champions League title is the main target in Paris, and Conte's record in Europe's premier competition—he has never led a side past the quarter-finals—may give the team's hierarchy pause.